Respect from coach is very important, says Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian football player Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of London’s Arsenal F.C., says Arsene Wenger is a great coach.

“Certainly, being respected by the coach is very important. I know that Wenger is very demanding. He is one of the reasons I joined the team. Everyone knows he is a great coach”, Mkhitaryan said, as quoted by Arsenal on their website.

 




