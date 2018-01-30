Mountainous gorges, ancient monasteries, villages, wonderful people: TravelBlog.Iv’s new film on Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Mountainous gorges, ancient monasteries, villages, modern cities and wonderful people: all these can be seen in a new film about Artsakh, reports Armenress.

The film has been shot by the TravelBlog.Iv project team from Latvia and Lithuania in September 2017. Within a week the team visited Artsakh’s most beautiful sites, searched for interesting places, communicated with different people, and based on this, they shot a wonderful movie about a region which is not so known as of now.

The purpose of the movie is to discover this territory and its huge tourism potential. Despite political difficulties, here simple and hospitable people live for already thousands of years. And they are gladly waiting for guests who would like to discover for them this still unknown area for a great tourism.

The authors of the film stated that over the past year a great work has been carried out here aimed at making this country attractive for many countries of the world. Comfortable roads were constructed, hotels for different preferences opened, routes in mountains were created for cognitive and extreme tourism.

Now the task is to how deliver this to the world, to those living with stereotypes and terrible stories in Azerbaijan. Maybe this film will help?

According to the authors, it was easy to shoot the film, there have been no problems in connection with the beautiful sites and interesting moments. There are many shots in the film from the height of the bird flight that have been made by ordinary drones. The authors state that this helps to more brightly reveal the overall beauty of monasteries in Gandzasar, Dadivank, feel the depth of the Hunot Gorge and see the Sotk Pass.

The film also depicted the rehearsals of the local folk group, the modern dances and etc.

The unique cuisine of Artsakh was also included in the film.

This is how the film was made, simple, alive and so beautiful. The filmmakers believe that such Nagorno Karabakh will be close to many people.