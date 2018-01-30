FMD K&L Europe expands its activities to Armenian provinces with support of DFA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. “FMD K&L Europe” is increasing investments and expanding its activities to the Armenian provinces at the initiative of its employees and with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA). The company needs young staff members with medical and biotechnological background and the knowledge of English. The program is aimed at creating workplaces in the provinces, replenishing the company with high-qualified personnel, the DFA told Armenpress.

“FMD K&L Europe” started its operation in Armenia 3 years ago with the staff of 3 people. Having made investments worth about $ 3 million, the organization already has more than 150 employees. This year, the company aims to double the number of its specialists to 300. “FMD K&L Europe”, (https://www.klserv.com/), the Armenian branch of “FMD K&L World Corporation”, provides contractual services to the World’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

During the meeting with the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian, the Director of “FMD K&L Europe” Kirit Velani informed that the first offices are envisioned to be opened in the Kotayk province. “For this purpose, we have already met with the mayors of Nor Hachn and Hrazdan. Particularly, they will try to provide free of charge office accommodations and find young professionals with English knowledge. We will provide internet connection and necessary equipment, as well as will train the personnel with the use of our investments”, said the Director of “FMD K&L Europe” Kirit Velani.

“The attraction of new investments and provision of aftercare services are among the top priorities of the Armenian Government and our Foundation. Our team will also assist the company in the provision of space, and especially in the recruitment of young personnel”, said Armen Avak Avakian, the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia.

In case of successful completion of the project in the abovementioned two cities, the company plans to expand its activities to another cities of Armenia, becoming a good example of science-based solution of the unemployment issue.

