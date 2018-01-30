Speaker Ara Babloyan meets with Slovak counterpart in Bratislava

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and his delegation had a meeting with Andrej Danko, Speaker of the Slovakian Parliament on January 29 in Bratislava.

The delegation of Speaker Babloyan includes Vice-Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, MP Marina Margaryan, MP Aram Sargsyan and MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan, the Parliament’s press service said.

During the meeting Babloyan congratulated on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Armenia and Slovakia, and mentioned that during these years the countries formed warm partnership, based on cooperation and political dialogue in different areas.

“In 2018 Slovakia marks the 100th anniversary of the first Czechoslovak Republic. I congratulate you on this significant anniversary and wish you welfare and happiness. It is symbolic that this year also marks the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia. Our people, 1,5 million of whom fell victim to genocide in 1915, only three years later 0 in 1918, found the strength to restore its statehood which was destroyed for centuries”, Babloyan said.

The sides also discussed issues related to further cooperation between the two countries.

The NK conflict settlement was also discussed.

The Speakers also talked about the signing of the Armenia-EU CEPA deal – “which opens a new chapter in the Armenia-EU relations”.

Danko mentioned that in person of Armenia, Slovakia has a best partners and friend.

Babloyan also invited Danko to visit Yerevan.

After the meeting the officials laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide memorial in Bratislava.

On the same day, the Armenian delegation laid a wreath at the Slovak National Uprising monument.