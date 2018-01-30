President Sargsyan signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on January 30 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments in the Administrative Procedure Code, Criminal Code, the Laws on Medical Care and Service to the People, Audit Chamber, Audit Activity, Budget System, Local Self-Governance, Special Investigative Service, Criminal Procedure Code and etc.