Several unprecedented reservoirs with foreign investments being built in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Several unprecedented reservoirs with foreign investments are being built in Artsakh in parallel with the rapid development of hydropower, Artak Beglaryan – spokesperson of Artsakh’s minister of state, said, reports Armenpress.

“The construction of the reservoir with 12 million cubic meters volume, which launched several years ago in Kashatagh region, will be completed this year on which a hydropower plant with 5.95 megawatt capacity will operate: this is the first case of construction of the HPP through a reservoir in the history of the independent Armenia and Artsakh. The reservoir will also be used for fish breeding and irrigation purposes. It’s worth mentioning that the owner is a foreign investor who spent several dozens of millions of USD for this project”, Beglaryan said.

Recently state minister Arayik Harutyunyan announced that four programs will be implemented in Sarsang-Mataghis part in the upcoming years within the frames of which reservoirs will be constructed for hydropower, irrigation and fish breeding purposes. The cost of these projects will exceed 100 million USD most of which will be invested by foreign companies.

Artak Beglaryan informs that 6 small HPPs will launch the operation in 2018.

At the moment 16 HPPs operate in Artsakh: they generated 327,8 million kWh electricity in 2017, and the total consumption volumes comprised 351,1 million kWh. It is planned to reach the domestic production to more than 800 million kWh in several years.

















