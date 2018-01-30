Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Aronian scores victory at 7th round of Gibraltar Chess Championship


YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Chess Grandmaster, the current World Cup title holder Levon Aronian has triumphed in the 7th round at the Gibraltar International Championship.

In this round, Aronian was competing against English player Nigel Short.

Aronian has a total of 5,5 points now.

274 chess players from 50 countries are competing at the event.

 




