Some highways partly covered with clear ice in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 30, as of 09:30, Dilijan-Vanadzor, Goris-Sisian and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice.
Clearing operations are underway.
All roads are open in Armenia.
