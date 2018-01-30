Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Some highways partly covered with clear ice in Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 30, as of 09:30, Dilijan-Vanadzor, Goris-Sisian and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.




