US President praises UN Security Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council plays an important role globally, US President Donald Trump said during a luncheon with members of the UNSC at the White House, the Trump administration reported.

“I’m honored to be joined by Secretary Tillerson, Ambassador Haley, General Kelly, and General McMaster to host a very distinguished group of United Nations Security Council ambassadors from all around the world”, the US President said.

“Today, we will discuss our cooperation on a range of security challenges, including the denuking of North Korea, very importantly; countering Iran’s destabilization activities in the Middle East; ending the Syrian conflict; and confronting terrorism. The success of the United Nations depends on the independent strength of its members. And these are very strong members; some of them are new to the Council”, he said, adding that his administration is proud to work with the UNSC.

“We’ve already done a tremendous number of coalition-building, and the United Nations Security Council, in particular, is very important to us. The power and the respect that it has all over the world is very, very excellent”.

At the end of his remarks, the US President said: “We’re going to finish what we have to finish. What nobody else has been able to finish, we’re going to be able to do it.

So thank you all very much, we appreciate it. And we’re going to have a tremendous discussion about that and other subjects. Thank you all for being here. We appreciate it. Thank you”.