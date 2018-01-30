LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.78% to $2258.00, copper price down by 0.04% to $7107.00, lead price up by 1.50% to $2643.00, nickel price up by 0.87% to $13890.00, tin price up by 0.69% to $21910.00, zinc price up by 1.97% to $3550.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $80250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.