Armen Saregsyan meets with ARF representatives

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the presidential candidate nominated by the RPA Armen Sargsyan and the MPs of the ARF parliamentary faction and Bureau members has kicked off at the ARF Bureau's Office.

ARMENPRESS reports before the meeting Armen Sargsyan told the reporters that he will make a final decision to accept the proposal of being nominated President’s candidate of Armenia or no after he meets with all the parliamentary and non parliamentary political forces.

“I will also meet with public, scientific and cultural circles, after which, I assure you, I will be pleased to answer all your questions”, he said.