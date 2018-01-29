Turkey refused to implement agreements aimed at normalization of relations – FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Starting from 10 years ago when Armenia initiated the Armenian-Turkish normalization process, it has been committed to both the process and the agreements reached, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said during an annual press conference, answering the question when the final decision to meet the spring of 2018 without the Zurich protocols will be made.

“It was Turkey who refused to implement the agreements. In the recent years the international community used to say that the ball is in Turkey’s court, but today we can say it is in Turkey’s goal. If one of the sides should be worried about loss of reputation, it’s confidently not Armenia.

As refers to the deadlines, our position will become known within the period announced by the President”, the Armenian FM said.

Edward Nalbandian once again reminded that it’s not Armenia to be responsible for the non-normalized relations between Armenia and Turkey.

He also noted that there are very few countries in the world today, that Armenia has no diplomatic relations with, nearly to dozens of countries.

Armenia has diplomatic relations with 175 countries.