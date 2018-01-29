Armenia’s presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan arrives at RPA headquarters
YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan arrived at the headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia a while ago. ARMENPRESS reports soon his meeting with MPs representing the RPA will kick off. The MPs are just arriving. The meeting will kick off at 18:00.
