Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Armenia’s presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan arrives at RPA headquarters


YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan arrived at the headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia a while ago. ARMENPRESS reports soon his meeting with MPs representing the RPA will kick off. The MPs are just arriving. The meeting will kick off at 18:00.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan



Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration