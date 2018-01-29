Avalanche kills mountaineer on Mount Ara in central Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. A hiker was been hospitalized and is in a fair medical state after being injured in an avalanche on Mount Ara in Armenia’s Kotayk province, the healthcare ministry said. The hiker has been ID’d as Edgar Navasardyan.

“Necessary examinations have been done, he has been treated. He has numerous fractures”, the ministry said.

Yasha Solomonyan, a tour guide, said on Facebook that Navasardyan needs urgent surgery, for which a fundraiser has been launched.

Proceeds will also be provided to the family of Nairuhi Stepanyan, another hiker who was killed in the avalanche.

The Mountainous Tourism and Mountaineering Federation of Armenia released a statement saying 1 person has been killed and two were wounded as a result of an avalanche on Mount Ara on January 28.

The 18-person expedition led by Navasardyan successfully reached the summit of the mountain, and appeared in the middle of the avalanche on the way back.

Members of the expedition did all they could to treat the injured ones as rescuers and paramedics were rushing to the scene. Upon searching the area, the hikers found the body of a fellow expedition member. Preliminary reports suggest she suffered fatal injuries during the fall.

The rescue operation lasted 2 hours, and Navasardyan was taken down the mountain with serious injuries and frostbite. Another hiker, Hrach Harutyunyan, suffered mild injuries.