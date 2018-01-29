Turkey is the reason for non-settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations – foreign minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkey is the reason for non-settlement of the Armenian-Turkish relations, Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during an annual press conference, in response to the question what steps are being taken to protect the interests of the Armenian citizens in Turkey, reports Armenpress.

“If the relations were normalized, it would mean that diplomatic, consular relations should be established. In this case it would be possible to more effectively protect the interests of our citizens in Turkey. But, there are no such relations, neither diplomatic nor consular. In any separate case, when there is a problem, the Foreign Ministry takes all possible steps for our citizens to be protected. This doesn’t mean whether the problem is in Turkey, or other country where we do not have diplomatic relations. Today there are very few countries with which we do not have diplomatic ties, they are about two dozen countries. Armenia has expressed its commitment to help both its citizens and Armenians who appeared in crisis situations”, the minister said.