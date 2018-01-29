Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan to meet with ARF faction representatives


YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, Republican Party’s candidate for the President of Armenia, will have a meeting with the representatives of the ARF faction on January 29, ARF faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan told Armenpress.

“The meeting will take place at 19:30, in the ARF Central Office”, Vardanyan said.

Armen Sargsyan will also have a meeting with the representatives of the RPA faction on January 29 at 18:00.

The presidential election will be held on March 2 in the Parliament.




