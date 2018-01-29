Nearly 100 delegations to attend Francophonie summit in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The fact that Armenia has been given a chance to chair at the structure with over 50 years of history was a demonstration of great trust to our country by the international community, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during an annual press conference in response to the question of Armenpress.

“During these years of independence Armenia had many chances to chair at different international structures, it has been a chairing country in the CSTO, the Council of Europe, BSEC and other structures. But the major difference is that all these chairmanships have been rotating, whereas in the Francophonie it’s not a rotating chairmanship. We managed to assume the chairmanship of this structure in a very competitive environment”, Nalbandian said.

He said this shows the trust and solidarity of the international community towards Armenia.

In addition to the structure having 84 associated and observer members, delegations from different Fracnophonie agencies and partner structures will also arrive in Armenia, invitations were also sent to a number of international organizations.

“Nearly 100 delegations will visit Armenia in October. We hope many delegations will be headed at the highest level”, the Armenian FM said.

He stated that Armenia has been provided with a unique chance to present the country to the international community, expand the geography of relations, intensify, develop and deepen the cooperation with the member states of the Francophonie family.

“I would like to inform that we are preparing a new fundamental document of the International Organization of La Francophonie. It is the “Living Together” pact. It’s going to be quite a serious document which we already started to develop, discuss with the member states and the secretariat. During the summit, a final Yerevan declaration will be adopted. Moreover, nearly 10 more resolutions on different matters will be adopted”, Nalbandian said.

He informed that on the sidelines of the summit Armenia plans to hold a Francophonie business forum which will enable to intensify, strengthen the institutional ties with the businessmen of the Francophonie countries. “It will also allow Armenia to expand the cooperation, implement different economic programs with these countries. The goal is to create a network of businessmen of the Francophonie states”, the FM said.