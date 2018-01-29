Russia has stabilizing role in regional security maintenance – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is doing its best in order for military balance to be maintained – including using the opportunities which stem from the allied relations with Russia, Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian told a press conference, in response to a question how he treats Russia’s arms supplies to Azerbaijan.

He mentioned that it is known for what reasons Azerbaijan is manipulating this issue with special emphases.

“The so called fifth protocol was signed in 2010, attached to the document which related to the presence of the Russian base in Armenia. Certain amendments were done in the main document with this protocol, which related to the fact that together with the Armenian Armed Forces Russia is bound to assume the role of our security and obligation to provide modern weapons and ordnance to Armenia”, he said, stressing that it is obvious that Russia has a stabilizing role in maintaining security, not only as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, but also as an important regional factor.