FM Nalbandian considers implementation of Armenia-EU new agreement possible already from May 1

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The implementation of the Armenia-EU new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is possible to start from May 1 or June 1, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during an annual press conference on January 29, reports Armenpress.

“The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU is a serious and important milestone in the Armenia-EU ties. Today we need to sum up the achievements made with the EU and based on them to outline the steps for the upcoming years. Today we concentrate on the ratification process of this important framework document. Armenia announced that steps are being taken for the agreement to be ratified until April. But we look a step ahead. Of course, we hope it will be ratified by the EU states without obstacles”, the Armenian FM said, stating that the implementation of the agreement can temporarily start by already Armenia’s ratification.

He added that they will continue the previous programs with the EU, as well as the program on creating common aviation area. “It’s important to make more efforts with the EU countries aimed at further expanding, developing and strengthening the relations”, he said.

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA on November 24, 2017 in Brussels. Estonia has already ratified the agreement.