FM Nalbandian suggests to give Azerbaijan’s Aliyev chance to attend Yerevan celebrations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian doesn’t consider it unnecessary to give the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev a chance to participate in the Yerevan celebrations, Nalbandian told reporters, commenting on Baku’s statement according to which “it’s still an unhealed wound for them to give Yerevan to Armenia in 1918”, Armenpress reports.

“It’s not the first time they make such statements. There were even statements according to which Artsakh is part of historical Azerbaijan. I think it wouldn’t be unnecessary to give Azerbaijan’s leader a chance to participate in the celebrations dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary, maybe he will get acquainted with the history more closely”, the FM said.

The minister reminded that the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles will be celebrated this year.

“And what will be celebrated this year in Baku, they will celebrate the capture of Baku and other cities by the Caucasian army created by Turkey, this is the reality. By the way, in early 80s, father of the current president visited Sardarapat complex in Armenia, there are photos of that visit. I think one day it will be possible for the current president also to be there”, FM Nalbandian said.