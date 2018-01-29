Azerbaijan remains silent on Krakow agreement over enhancing Kasprzyk’s capacity - Nalbandian

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Krakow, with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in attendance, a principled agreement was reached to increase the number of team members of Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk’s office – the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian reaffirmed during a press conference.

“Armenia has always been in favor of enhancing the capabilities of the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. It is the only structure carrying out monitoring missions by the international structure in the conflict zone, and certainly, if we increase both the quantity and efficiency of those missions, meaning if we make those monitoring missions more intensive, it might be favorable for decreasing tension in the conflict zone and the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements”, Nalbandian said.

He reminded that these agreements were reached back in Vienna,several suggestions were made by then-chairing (OSCE) Germany.

“The Armenian sides – Armenia and Artsakh – gave their agreement to them. However it wasn’t possible to enhance the capacity of Kasprzyk’s team because Azerbaijan created many obstacles.

In Krakow, a principle agreement was reached on the level of ministers to make one step forward – to increase the international staff of Kasprzyk’s team by 7”, Nalbandian said. He emphasized that both the Co-Chairing countries and Armenia mentioned in their statements that unlike Azerbaijan, which displays a creative behavirour typical to itself after the meetings, it is no coincidence that the statements of Azerbaijan completely differ from the statement made by Armenia or the Co-Chairing countries.

“The same happened in Krakow. Azerbaijan is still silent, it hasn’t said anything about reaching such agreement. Armenia and the Co-Chairing countries are saying this. Soon the Co-Chairs will visit the region – visiting Azerbaijan, Armenia and Artsakh. Let’s hope that this agreement will be realized and Azerbaijan will not make a step back once again”, he said.

The FM also addressed the question regarding the creation of investigative mechanisms, stressing that the agreement about this was reached not only during the Vienna summit, but it is being discussed for at least 8-9 years.

“This suggestion was made by the Co-Chairs. Many times we had reached mutual understanding, that this structure must be created, but it was again Azerbaijan which refused the agreements. The Co-Chairing countries had said for at least 2 times that Armenia has given agreement and they are waiting for Azerbaijan’s agreement to create the mechanism. The issue remains in the agenda. Let’s hope that it will be possible to be created in the future, since it can act as an important tool not only in terms of investigating cases, but also for decreasing tension in the region, it can act as a prevention tool”, he said.