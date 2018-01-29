Turkish authorities launch probe against pro-Armenian Genocide recognition HDP lawmaker Osman Baydemir

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The republican prosecution of Ankara launched an investigation against HDP lawmaker Osman Baydemir, a politician known for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

The reason for launching the probe was an online post made by Baydemir regarding the military operations of Turkey in Afrin, Diken reports.

Baydemir said on social media : “Afrin is being bombarded in order not to allow the Kurdish people to have a status”.

During a parliamentary session, the MP displayed photos of Kurdish children who were killed as result of the operations, and asked: “What’s their fault? Only being Kurds?”

The prosecution said in a statement that Baydemir has called the Turkish forces “occupiers”, “insulted the supporters of the operations”, “called on NATO to intervene in Turkey’s operations”, “urged the people to take the streets”.

The investigation was launched on articles including inciting hatred and animosity, insulting the Turkish nation, state system and the Republic of Turkey, and inciting war against the state.

In 2014, Baydemir visited Armenia and honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in the Yerevan Memorial.