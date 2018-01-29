Memory of statesman Aram Manukyan honored in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Numerous officials paid tribute at the bust of Aram Manukyan (1879-1919), minister of interior and founder of the First Republic of Armenia, on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of his death.

Police Chief of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan, numerous police officials and ARF politicians attended the event, where they laid flowers and a wreath at the bust in Yerevan.

Parliament’s ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan mentioned that Aram Manukyan was a unique national statesman, and his life and entire activities is an example how an Armenian man serving and devoted to his country must be.

Rustamyan mentioned that Manukyan served as interior minister in the First Republic, a position which was one of the most significant in that period of time.

“The Republic couldn’t form as a state without the rule of law, and these bases was laid by Aram Manukyan himself”, he said.