President Sargsyan congratulates Czech President on reelection

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on January 29 sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman on his re-election, wishing him good health and success, and further progress, welfare to the friendly people of the Czech Republic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“The Czech Republic is among Armenia’s key partners in Europe, and we are interested in constantly expanding and deepening the bilateral cooperation at all formats based on the friendship and spiritual-cultural similarities between our peoples. I highly appreciate the support of the friendly Czech Republic to the Armenia-EU expanded agenda.

I attach great importance to your warm attitude towards the Armenians in the Czech Republic, your unconditional assessment regarding the Armenian Genocide and our personal friendship”, reads the President’s congratulatory letter.