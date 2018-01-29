PACE President hopes for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Michele Nicoletti, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), hopes that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will soon have a peaceful settlement, reports Armenpress.

“My position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict coincides with the position of the PACE”, he told the Azerbaijani Report news agency.

Michele Nicoletti said the PACE respects the role of the OSCE Minsk Group and the UN that take steps to peacefully settle the NK conflict. He added that the PACE is ready to support any action that aims at peacefully settling the NK conflict.