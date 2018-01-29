PACE President hopes for peaceful settlement of NK conflict
YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Michele Nicoletti, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), hopes that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will soon have a peaceful settlement, reports Armenpress.
“My position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict coincides with the position of the PACE”, he told the Azerbaijani Report news agency.
Michele Nicoletti said the PACE respects the role of the OSCE Minsk Group and the UN that take steps to peacefully settle the NK conflict. He added that the PACE is ready to support any action that aims at peacefully settling the NK conflict.
- 01.29-20:27 BBC presents special reportage on Franz Werfel's "The Forty Days of Musa Dagh" novel
- 01.29-19:55 Armen Saregsyan meets with ARF representatives
- 01.29-19:16 Congressmen call on U.S. Secretary of Treasury to renegotiate the existing, outdated Double Tax Treaty with Armenia
- 01.29-18:07 Turkey refused to implement agreements aimed at normalization of relations – FM Nalbandian
- 01.29-17:52 Armenia’s presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan arrives at RPA headquarters
- 01.29-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-01-18
- 01.29-17:29 Asian Stocks - 29-01-18
- 01.29-17:02 Avalanche kills mountaineer on Mount Ara in central Armenia
- 01.29-16:53 Armenia hasn’t put forward preconditions in NK conflict settlement process, says foreign minister
- 01.29-16:49 Turkey is the reason for non-settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations – foreign minister
- 01.29-16:43 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan to meet with ARF faction representatives
- 01.29-16:41 Armenia to host global forum on genocide prevention in December
- 01.29-16:36 Nearly 100 delegations to attend Francophonie summit in Armenia
- 01.29-16:28 Russia has stabilizing role in regional security maintenance – Armenian FM
- 01.29-16:12 FM Nalbandian considers implementation of Armenia-EU new agreement possible already from May 1
- 01.29-15:46 FM Nalbandian suggests to give Azerbaijan’s Aliyev chance to attend Yerevan celebrations
- 01.29-15:21 Azerbaijan remains silent on Krakow agreement over enhancing Kasprzyk’s capacity - Nalbandian
- 01.29-15:10 Times to restrict people’s right to free movement have gone: Armenian FM on Azerbaijani black list
- 01.29-15:01 Turkish authorities launch probe against pro-Armenian Genocide recognition HDP lawmaker Osman Baydemir
- 01.29-14:35 President Sargsyan congratulates Czech President on reelection
- 01.29-14:32 Memory of statesman Aram Manukyan honored in Yerevan
- 01.29-14:09 President Sargsyan visits Rehabilitation Center for Fatherland Defender
- 01.29-14:00 Armenian FM holds annual press conference - LIVE
- 01.29-13:57 PACE President hopes for peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 01.29-13:42 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan to meet with ruling party MPs
- 01.29-13:20 Enhancement of partnership with EU among top priorities of 2017 foreign policy - report
- 01.29-13:06 No positive shifts in Armenian-Turkish relations due to Ankara’s destructive conduct – foreign ministry
- 01.29-12:59 Azerbaijan’s actions question its credibility as negotiating side – Armenian MFA sums up 2017
- 01.29-12:42 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan congratulates composer Mansurian on 79th birthday
- 01.29-12:29 Rafael Hovhannisyan appointed Head of Penitentiary department of justice ministry
- 01.29-12:23 Military authorities probe soldier’s death, fellow serviceman arrested
- 01.29-12:15 Singer Bruno Mars wins Grammy Awards in six categories
- 01.29-12:09 Air temperature to increase by 8-10 degrees in Armenia
- 01.29-11:56 Zika mosquitoes discovered in Turkey
- 01.29-11:54 Thousands of homes left without power as heatwave hits Australia
20:47, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2561 times Arif Yunusov claims Heydar Aliyev as organizer of Armenian massacres in Baku
10:07, 01.23.2018
Viewed 2262 times US Embassy in Haiti closed due to anti-Trump protests
18:48, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2129 times Arsene Wenger reveals where Mkhitaryan will play
20:30, 01.25.2018
Viewed 2087 times When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski
10:21, 01.26.2018
Viewed 1735 times Smoking to be banned in public areas in Armenia, fines to reach 1500$