Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan to meet with ruling party MPs


YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, the presidential candidate who was nominated by the Republican Party for the upcoming election, will have a meeting with Members of Parliament from the ruling party’s faction on January 29, chairman of the steering committee of the party Ruben Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

The meeting will begin at 18:00.

The presidential election will be held in March.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration