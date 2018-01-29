Enhancement of partnership with EU among top priorities of 2017 foreign policy - report

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. One of the main directions of Armenia’s foreign policy agenda in 2017 was expansion of relations and partnership with the European Union, the ministry said in a report.

On November 24, the delegation led by President Serzh Sargsyan participated in the 5th Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, where Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini signed the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The report also mentions the initialing of the Armenia-EU Common Aviation Zone Agreement, the completion of negotiations on joining the Culture component of Creative Europe, and the signing of the protocol of mutual understanding of expanding the TEN-T towards Armenia as achievements of 2017.

“During the year Armenia and EU negotiated and adopted the Priorities of Partnership document, which will substitute the Armenia-EU Action Plan which was implemented by 2015 on the sidelines of the European Neighborhood Policy”, the ministry said.

The report also mentions several high level mutual visits between Armenia and the EU, namely the official visit of President Serzh Sargsyan to Brusells, where numerous meetings were held, including with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and High Representative Federica Mogherini.

In 2017, foreign minister Nalbandian participated in the meeting of the Visegrád Four and Eastern Partnership FMs on April 12 in Warsaw, meeting of FMs of Eastern Partnership and EU in Luxembourg on June 19, meeting of FMs of EU and Eastern Partnership in Tallinn on September 8 and others.