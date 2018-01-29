Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan congratulates composer Mansurian on 79th birthday

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, the Republican Party’s candidate for the President of Armenia, congratulated renowned Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian on the 79th birthday, the presidential candidate’s office told Armenpress.

Armen Sargsyan wished the composer new achievements in his career for the glory of the Armenian people and culture.

Tigran Mansurian was born on January 27, 1939 in Beirut. The repatriation paths brought him to Armenia, Artik region where his family settled.

Composer Mansurian studied composition with Edvard Bagdasarian at the Romanos Melikian College of Music in Yerevan from 1956-60, and with Lazarus Sarian at the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory from 1960-65, with whom he continued his post-graduate studies from 1965-67.

He taught modern music theory at the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory from 1967-86, and served rector of the Conservatory from 1992 to 1995.

Mansurian is recognized as one of the forerunners of contemporary music in the former USSR, being the first to introduce modern composition techniques in Armenia.

His compositions have been performed to great acclaim in London, Paris, Rome, Milan, Berlin, Munich, Vienna, Moscow, Warsaw, Zagreb, New York, Los Angeles, and other musical capitals of the world. Pierre Boulez spoke highly of his composition “Intérieur” when it was performed at IRCAM in Paris in 1984.

Mansurian’s compositions are an interesting mixture of Armenian art music and folk traditions, with bright, expressive melodies and exquisite, impressionistic tone color.