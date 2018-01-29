Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Rafael Hovhannisyan appointed Head of Penitentiary department of justice ministry


YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on appointing Rafael Hovhannisyan as Head of the Penitentiary department of the justice ministry, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Artur Osikyan has been relieved from the post of the Head of the Penitentiary department of the justice ministry.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration