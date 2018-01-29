Singer Bruno Mars wins Grammy Awards in six categories

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The winners of the 60th Grammy Awards are announced, reports Armenpress.

US singer Bruno Mars won the Grammy Awards in three main categories – Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, as well as in three more categories.

The awarding ceremony was held in New York on January 29.

Ed Sheeran won the Best Pop Album for the Shape of You song. A Deeper Understanding by The War on Drugs won the Best Rock Album. The Rolling Stones won Grammy Awards for Blue&Lonesome album.

Unfortunately, the “Requiem” by renowned Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian nominated in the Best Choral Performance and the Best Classical Contemporary Composition categories, as well as “Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift” by late Russian opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Constantine Orbelian nominated in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, didn’t receive any awards.