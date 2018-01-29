Air temperature to increase by 8-10 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 29, 30 and 31, as well as on February 1-3, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Light snow is expected in separate regions at the night of January 30 and February 1.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 8-10 degrees from January 30 to February 3, and by 14-15 degrees in Lori, Tavush, Syunik provinces and Artsakh.