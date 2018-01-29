Air temperature to increase by 8-10 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 29, 30 and 31, as well as on February 1-3, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Light snow is expected in separate regions at the night of January 30 and February 1.
Air temperature will gradually increase by 8-10 degrees from January 30 to February 3, and by 14-15 degrees in Lori, Tavush, Syunik provinces and Artsakh.
- 12:09 Air temperature to increase by 8-10 degrees in Armenia
- 11:56 Zika mosquitoes discovered in Turkey
- 11:54 Thousands of homes left without power as heatwave hits Australia
- 11:48 Armenian Ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on NK conflict developments
- 11:46 Event dedicated to 26th anniversary of Armenian Army establishment held in Minsk, Belarus
- 11:12 Trump says he would negotiate Brexit with 'tougher' attitude than Theresa May
- 10:57 Soldier dies in Artsakh
- 10:48 Treasures of History Museum: Unique VI-V BC rhyton of Armavir, Armenia
- 10:40 Hrant Dink commemoration mass held in Bucharest
- 10:30 Finland president re-elected
- 10:21 Armenia’s Aronian wins at 6th round of Gibraltar Tournament
- 09:43 Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan’s appointment became driving force for Armenian-Georgian relations – political scientist
- 09:03 Minister Ashot Manukyan to remain in office
- 09:01 Roads mainly passable in Armenia: some highways partly covered with clear ice
- 01.28-17:40 Awarding ceremony held in Armenian Presidential Palace on Army Day
- 01.28-16:55 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of fallen heroes in Yerablur Pantheon
- 01.28-15:13 IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
- 01.28-14:35 Light precipitation forecast in some regions of Armenia in coming days
- 01.28-14:20 Indian PM to visit Palestine for the first time
- 01.28-13:52 Presidential elections kick off in Cyprus
- 01.28-13:04 “Fatherland is strong as much as the desire of each of us to defend it” – Parliament Speaker congratulates on Army Day
- 01.28-12:59 MP Manvel Grigoryan considers establishment of Armenian Army result of constant work
- 01.28-12:53 Military parade held in Gyumri on Army Day
- 01.28-12:35 Ecuador declares state of emergency after car bomb attack on police station
- 01.28-12:20 Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Army Day
- 01.28-11:53 86 civilians killed in Turkish operations in Syria
- 01.28-11:31 President Sargsyan hands over posthumously awarded high state awards to families of fallen soldiers
- 01.28-11:17 Turkish, Russian FMs hold phone conversation
- 01.28-11:03 Roads mainly passable in Armenia: some highways partly covered with clear ice
- 01.28-10:45 Top officials of Armenia and Artsakh pay tribute to memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Pantheon
- 01.28-10:42 “Today we have qualitatively different Army”: President Sargsyan visits Yerablur Military Pantheon on Army Day
- 01.28-09:10 January 28 marks 26th anniversary of Armenian Army establishment
- 01.27-17:00 Memory of Holocaust and Armenian Genocide victims honored in Yerevan
- 01.27-15:50 Armenia’s Defense Ministry allows to bury Sarkis Hatspanian in Yerablur Pantheon
- 01.27-15:45 Armenia’s parliament speaker considers Armen Sargsyan good presidential candidate
19:30, 01.22.2018
Viewed 3190 times TUMO school to open in Paris in September 2018
20:47, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2444 times Arif Yunusov claims Heydar Aliyev as organizer of Armenian massacres in Baku
10:07, 01.23.2018
Viewed 2218 times US Embassy in Haiti closed due to anti-Trump protests
18:48, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2090 times Arsene Wenger reveals where Mkhitaryan will play
20:30, 01.25.2018
Viewed 2051 times When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski