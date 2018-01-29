Zika mosquitoes discovered in Turkey

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Rospotrebnadzor – the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being of Russia – has issued a warning on discovering Zika virus spreading mosquitoes in Turkey.

In a statement, Rospotrebnadzor said the presence of the mosquitoes has been found in seaside locations, where 4 people caught the virus last year after visiting Cuba.

The mosquitoes are expected to spread to the central parts of the country, as well as the northern part of the Black Sea.