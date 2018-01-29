Thousands of homes left without power as heatwave hits Australia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. More than 10,000 homes in Australia’s second most populous state were left without power on Monday, Reuters reports.

The outages on distribution networks, which hit more than 50,000 homes on Sunday, came less than a year after Australia’s biggest city, Sydney, was hit by blackouts during a heatwave, and 16 months after a state-wide outage in South Australia.

The latest blackouts, however, were caused by grid failures, rather than supply shortages. With temperatures reaching 40 degrees, the demand for electricity increased as homes cranked up their air conditioners and pool pumps.

The heat wave even forced the Australian Open to close the stadium roof for the men’s championship match on Sunday night.