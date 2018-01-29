Armenian Ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on NK conflict developments

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan (stationed in Vilnius), who is on a working trip to Latvia, held meetings with Members of Parliament of the country January 24-25, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

During the meetings the Ambassador addressed the newly signed Armenia-EU CEPA deal – calling on a soon ratification of the document by the Latvian Parliament.

During the meeting with the parliamentarians, the Ambassador presented the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.

The sides discussed steps for advancing parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador also briefed the lawmakers about the latest developments of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.