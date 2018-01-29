Event dedicated to 26th anniversary of Armenian Army establishment held in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Army was celebrated at the Armenian Embassy in Belarus with the participation of the representatives of the Armenian community structures, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In his welcoming remarks Ambassador Yesayan highlighted the role of the Army in the life of the newly-independent Armenia, presented the glorious path of the Armenian Armed Forces, stating that the establishment of the Armenian Army has been accompanied by the implementation of the Army’s main mission.

On the same day a meeting was held in the Embassy with the leadership and representatives of the Armenian community structures during which the Embassy-community main cooperation directions and the participation possibility of community structures in the 2018 events were discussed.

A special attention was paid on the issue aimed at ensuring the Armenian community representatives’ participation in pan-Armenian events being organized in Armenia.

During the meeting the necessary organizational works related to the construction of the Armenian church in Minsk and the financial issues related with the construction were discussed.