Soldier dies in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. A 20 year old soldier of the Artsakh military has been killed in an apparent violation of firearm safety rules.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said he serviceman, Hovsep Grigoryan, was on duty in a military base located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

An investigation was launched into the incident.

In a statement, the ministry extended condolence to the family of the soldier.