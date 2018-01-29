Treasures of History Museum: Unique VI-V BC rhyton of Armavir, Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The excavations of Argishtikhinili-Armavir town, which launched from 1962 and continue till now, play a unique role for studying the culture of Old Armenia. Argishtikhinili-Armavir has been populated since ancient times, during the Urartu era it served as an administrative, economic and religious center. But after the fall of Urartu the town became the capital of the Yervanduni Armenian kingdom. Thus, the excavations of this ancient town not only give an idea about the separate historical period, but also to see the existing ties between these periods.

Julieta Karapetyan – senior researcher at the department of Archaeology of the History Museum of Armenia, told Armenpress about the rhyton discovered in Armavir. It dates back to VI-V BC.

She said the rhyton is thin-walled with a well-polished cinnamon surface, a hollow, cylindrical body and a bugle-shaped mouth. The frontal part of the rhyton has the form of a realistically reproduced bull’s head with emphasized horns and large almond-shaped eyes. The bull’s mouth is half-open.

The rhytons were used during liturgical ceremonies for sacred spells. They were associated with the worship of fertility, wine or sacred liquid.

“In the front of the rhyton bull is depicted, and bull is one of the heavenly constellations, its worship was associated with the moon, thunder, lightning rain, rain and fertility”, Julieta Karapetyan said.

The rhyton has been displayed in the museums of France, Russia and Iran.