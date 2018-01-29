Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Hrant Dink commemoration mass held in Bucharest


YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. A mass commemorating Hrant Dink was held in the Holy Archangel Cathedral in Bucharest, Armenian Ambassador to Romania H.E. Sergey Minasyan said on Facebook.

Hrant Dink, the Turkish-Armenian Editor-In-Chief of Istanbul’s Agos newspaper, was gunned down outside his office in 2007.

 




