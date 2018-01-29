Finland president re-elected

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Finland's President Sauli Niinisto has been re-elected for a second six-year term, BBC reports.

Niinisto secured 62.7% of the vote in Sunday's poll, beating his Green party rival (12.4%), according to official results.

He is the first candidate to win in the first round of voting since the electoral system was changed in 1994.

"I am very surprised at this kind of support. I must think hard how to be worthy of it," he said.

"I have no intention of making changes just for the sake of making changes," the 69-year-old told reporters after the result.

"We will follow very closely what is happening outside of Finland, globally, and if needed, then we will react."