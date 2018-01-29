Armenia’s Aronian wins at 6th round of Gibraltar Tournament
YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian has won in the 6th round of the Gibraltar International Tournament.
In this round, Aronian was competing with India’s Shardul Gagare.
Armenia’s Lilit Mkrtchyan also won in her match.
274 chess players from 50 countries are participating in the Gibraltar Tournament.
