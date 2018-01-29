Minister Ashot Manukyan to remain in office

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan will remain in office, the minister’s spokesperson Vasak Tarposhyan said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry regarding the minister’s resignation.

“Yes, the minister has submitted application for resignation for personal reasons. But after the talk with the President and the Prime Minister the issue has been removed from the agenda. Ashot Manukyan will remain in office”, the spokesperson said.