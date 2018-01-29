Roads mainly passable in Armenia: some highways partly covered with clear ice

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 29, as of 09:00, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia. Some highways are partly covered with clear ice.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Artik-Norashen, Geghanist-Spandaryan, Ashotsk-Amasia, Harich-Nahapetavan highways, as well as the roads of Lori and Syunik provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

All drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.