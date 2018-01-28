Awarding ceremony held in Armenian Presidential Palace on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Serzh Sargsyan, on the occasion of the Army Day, awarded a group of servicemen and volunteers with high state awards, orders and medals, as well as bestowed highest military ranks for the dedication, courage shown while defending the borders of the Fatherland, as well as for the significant services provided, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the servicemen and volunteers on this Day and on being awarded with high state awards.

“Dear Generals,

Ladies and gentlemen officers,

Dear volunteers,

I congratulate you on the Army Day. Today you received high state awards and ranks of the Fatherland. This is an episode to express gratitude to you by our people and state.

Be confident that your service and contribution to the defense of the Fatherland is highly appreciated. Every time such official ceremonies come to prove that really no one and nothing has been forgotten, no work done by you has been left unnoticed. I am confident that our people’s warm attitude always encourages you to continue your honest service to Armenia and Artsakh with honor and dignity.

The path you passed and the honest service pursues one goal – to maintain Armenia’s security and peace. Armenia lives and develops thanks to you and your co-servicemen. Today, our people’s cherished dreams are being gradually and consistently implemented. With this belief and consciousness Armenia will continue its march of millennials to a bright future.

I want to thank those who are in this hall, and of course, also those who received their awards by another ceremony. You and your co-servicemen are the hope and support of the Armenian people. We are proud of you and rely on your victorious will.

Thank you”.

