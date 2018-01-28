Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of fallen heroes in Yerablur Pantheon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Army, Armen Sargsyan, candidate for the President of Armenia, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK, former prime minister, visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of Armenian heroes fallen for the independence of the Homeland, reports Armenpress.

Photos by Eduard Sepetchyan

Armen Sargsyan laid flowers at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier, the graves of Commander (Sparapet) Vazgen Sargsyan, Commander Andranik and the memorial of volunteers and soldiers fallen at the Artsakh war.

Earlier the top leadership of Armenia and Artsakh visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has nominated Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy for the position of the 4th President of Armenia. President Serzh Sargsyan already had a meeting with Armen Sargsyan at the Presidential Palace.