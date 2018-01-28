IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Ingvar Kamprad, founder of the Swedish IKEA furniture chain, has died at the age of 91, the company said, RIA Novosti reports.

“Ingvar Kamprad has died at his home in Småland… We will miss him very much. His family and IKEA employees worldwide will warmly remember him”, the company said in a statement on Facebook.

Ingvar Kamprad was born in 1926.

He founded IKEA at the age of 17.