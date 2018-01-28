Light precipitation forecast in some regions of Armenia in coming days

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that at night of January 29 air temperature will gradually decrease by 4-5 degrees, then will increase by the same decree.

In the daytime of January 28 light precipitation is expected in Lori, Tavush, Syunik provinces and Artsakh.

On January 29, in the daytime of 30, on 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2 no precipitation is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s.