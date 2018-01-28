Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Indian PM to visit Palestine for the first time


YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay state visits to the countries of the Middle East on February 9-12 within the frames of which he will visit Palestine for the first time, RIA Novosti reports.

The Indian foreign ministry informed that the PM will also visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Narendra Modi was the first Indian PM who visited Israel in July 2017.




