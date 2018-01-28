Indian PM to visit Palestine for the first time
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay state visits to the countries of the Middle East on February 9-12 within the frames of which he will visit Palestine for the first time, RIA Novosti reports.
The Indian foreign ministry informed that the PM will also visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.
Narendra Modi was the first Indian PM who visited Israel in July 2017.
- 01.28-17:40 Awarding ceremony held in Armenian Presidential Palace on Army Day
- 01.28-16:55 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of fallen heroes in Yerablur Pantheon
- 01.28-15:13 IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
- 01.28-14:35 Light precipitation forecast in some regions of Armenia in coming days
- 01.28-14:20 Indian PM to visit Palestine for the first time
- 01.28-13:52 Presidential elections kick off in Cyprus
- 01.28-13:04 “Fatherland is strong as much as the desire of each of us to defend it” – Parliament Speaker congratulates on Army Day
- 01.28-12:59 MP Manvel Grigoryan considers establishment of Armenian Army result of constant work
- 01.28-12:53 Military parade held in Gyumri on Army Day
- 01.28-12:35 Ecuador declares state of emergency after car bomb attack on police station
- 01.28-12:20 Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Army Day
- 01.28-11:53 86 civilians killed in Turkish operations in Syria
- 01.28-11:31 President Sargsyan hands over posthumously awarded high state awards to families of fallen soldiers
- 01.28-11:17 Turkish, Russian FMs hold phone conversation
- 01.28-11:03 Roads mainly passable in Armenia: some highways partly covered with clear ice
- 01.28-10:45 Top officials of Armenia and Artsakh pay tribute to memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Pantheon
- 01.28-10:42 “Today we have qualitatively different Army”: President Sargsyan visits Yerablur Military Pantheon on Army Day
- 01.28-09:10 January 28 marks 26th anniversary of Armenian Army establishment
- 01.27-17:00 Memory of Holocaust and Armenian Genocide victims honored in Yerevan
- 01.27-15:50 Armenia’s Defense Ministry allows to bury Sarkis Hatspanian in Yerablur Pantheon
- 01.27-15:45 Armenia’s parliament speaker considers Armen Sargsyan good presidential candidate
- 01.27-15:00 Alexey Hekimyan’s favourite songs to presented for first time accompanied by symphony orchestra: special guests of the concert are Vakhtang Kikabidze and Nani Bregvadze
- 01.27-14:16 President Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message during award ceremony of soldiers on St. Sargis holiday
- 01.27-14:03 We will continue our reform agenda – Karen Karapetyan interviewed by EURONEWS
- 01.27-13:25 President Sargsyan participates in liturgy devoted to St. Sargis
- 01.27-12:44 Azerbaijan fires over 2000 bullets in Artsakh direction and undertakes unsuccessful sabotage attempt
- 01.27-11:21 Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia
- 01.27-11:03 Bako Sahakyan sends congratulatory message to Serzh Sargsyan on Army Day
- 01.27-10:56 European Stocks - 26-01-18
- 01.27-10:53 US stocks up - 26-01-18
- 01.27-10:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-01-18
- 01.27-10:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-01-18
- 01.27-10:49 Oil Prices Up - 26-01-18
- 01.26-20:47 Arif Yunusov claims Heydar Aliyev as organizer of Armenian massacres in Baku
- 01.26-20:31 Newscaster of CNews reminds Turkish Ambassador to France about Armenian Genocide
19:30, 01.22.2018
Viewed 3131 times TUMO school to open in Paris in September 2018
20:47, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2258 times Arif Yunusov claims Heydar Aliyev as organizer of Armenian massacres in Baku
10:07, 01.23.2018
Viewed 2157 times US Embassy in Haiti closed due to anti-Trump protests
20:30, 01.25.2018
Viewed 1997 times When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski
18:48, 01.26.2018
Viewed 1981 times Arsene Wenger reveals where Mkhitaryan will play