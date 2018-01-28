Presidential elections kick off in Cyprus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The voting for electing president of Cyprus has kicked off in more than 1100 polling stations, RIA Novosti reports.

The voting will end at 18:00 Cyprus time. Nearly 551.000 people, over the age of 18, are eligible to vote. Over 2000 police officers ensure order during the elections.

The president of Cyprus is elected for five years through direct elections.

9 candidates run for the presidential elections. If no candidate receives more than 50% of votes during the first round, the second round of the elections will be held on February 4 during which the two candidates with the highest number of votes will participate.