“Fatherland is strong as much as the desire of each of us to defend it” – Parliament Speaker congratulates on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Army Day, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

I cordially congratulate you on the Army Day – Patriotism and Courage Day.

Today we praise with unique pride those who protected and protect peace, freedom and independence, who worthily fulfill their military duty, who are committed to their oath and conscience. Today we again bow to their memory who sacrificed their lives for the sake of secure and safe Homeland.

On this Day my congratulations are first of all addressed to our soldiers and officers, to those who conduct a military service in the frontline, as well as to the parents and relatives of all soldiers.

I also want to congratulate all our veterans from the Great Patriotic War to the Artsakh Liberation War, from volunteers to the retired military officers. Our today’s Army is the combination of close ties, experience and honor of the generations.

Dear compatriots,

The Fatherland, moreover, the statehood, cannot exist without proper defense. The Fatherland is strong as much as the desire of each us to defend it. We can confidently look at the future as we have a combat ready Armenian Army, brave soldier and officer devoted to his country and family thanks to whom we live in peace and security, who ensure victory in the battle field and peace, and we are grateful to them.

I wish you all and especially our soldiers and all servicemen health, peace and all the best”.