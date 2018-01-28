MP Manvel Grigoryan considers establishment of Armenian Army result of constant work

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Army was established as a result of the constant work, the defense of our country is powerful and the borders are firm, MP Manvel Grigoryan, Chairman of the Board of Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, told reporters in the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the Army Day, reports Armenpress.

He said the Armenian people have what they need – independence, statehood, borders and strong Army. “Today there is no Armenian person who doesn’t have a relative in the border. The Army has been created by the sons of the Armenian people, Yerkrapah volunteers who were engaged in self-defense in 1989-1992 regardless of being military officers or specialists. They joined and created self-defense squads based of which the Armenian Army has been established”, he said, adding that the Army was established thanks to constant work.

As for the Army modernization program, the MP said the Army, first of all, needs high moral and psychological preparedness and financial resources to equip it with the necessary technique. “Our soldier is well-equipped and is able to keep the border. He is also able to prevent the sabotage attempts by seeing the situation in the frontline”, he said.

Commenting on Russia’s selling weapons to Azerbaijan, in case when Russia is Armenia’s strategic ally, MP Grigoryan said: “It’s a strategic ally, but when the one sells weapons, the other purchases them”.